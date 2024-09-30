Donald Trump launches his own watch brand and writes "Swiss made" on it. Bild: gettrumpwatches.com

US presidential candidate Donald Trump was known as an entrepreneur before his time in the White House. Now he is venturing into the watch industry. He launches the Trump watch - from Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has launched his own watch brand with the "Swiss made" seal of quality.

There are doubts as to whether the watches were actually manufactured predominantly in Switzerland.

The Swiss Watch Federation is checking compliance with the rules.

Depending on the version, the watches cost 500 or 100,000 dollars. Show more

US presidential candidate and former real estate mogul Donald Trump has launched his own watch brand. The 78-year-old wrote on Truth Social: "That would make a great Christmas present. Don't wait, they will go fast."

Strikingly, the watches bear the "Swiss made" seal of quality. However, strict regulations must be adhered to in order to put the seal of approval on the watch. Not every watch bearing the "Swiss made" label is truly Swiss.

For example, 60 percent of the manufacturing costs of a product bearing this label must be incurred in Switzerland, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes. The watches can be purchased from a newly launched online store.

"Swiss made" does not equal 100 percent Swiss

However, as a foreign company is behind the manufacture, distribution and sale, the question arises as to whether the majority of the watches were actually produced in Switzerland. This is because even if parts of a watch were manufactured abroad, the "Swiss made" label may still appear on the watch if it was assembled in Switzerland.

The Swiss Watch Industry Association has announced that it will investigate this. The industry organization monitors compliance with the relevant rules and is the owner of the "Swiss" trademark for watch end products in the USA.

However, President Yves Bugmann states: "It is quite possible that a Swiss manufacturer produced the watches on behalf of the Trump company. Then it is also possible that the conditions of the Swiss Made Ordinance are fulfilled." This procedure is also known as private-label production.

Most expensive watch costs 100,000 dollars

The more affordable Trump watch costs just under 500 dollars, while the luxury version is available for 100,000 dollars. This is made of 18-carat gold, is adorned with 122 diamonds and features a tourbillon, a sign of high watchmaking artistry.

The grift never ends with Trump.



40 days before the election, Trump is selling watches for the low price of $499 to $100k



Truly a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/7zDskRrzIJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

The edition is limited to 147 pieces, which would fetch 14.7 million dollars if sold in full. The launch of the watches has been criticized on social media.

According to the online store, the proceeds will not flow into Trump's election campaign. The web store is operated by a Wyoming-based company founded in July. Trump's name is used as part of a license agreement.

According to the provider, Trump is contributing to the design with his "famous signature" and the "gold" symbol. Politically, the business has caused a stir in the middle of the election campaign: Ammar Moussa, spokesperson for Trump's challenger Kamala Harris, commented on X: "No joke. Trump is more concerned with himself than anyone else."