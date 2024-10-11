A police officer and rescue vehicle outside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, on Thursday. Picture: Keystone/Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/The Gazette via AP

A former gold mine in the US state of Colorado now serves as a tourist attraction. A serious accident occurs far underground.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you One person has died in an accident at a former gold mine in the US state of Colorado, which is now used as a tourist attraction.

Twelve people were trapped in the mine for hours.

They were later rescued.

Eleven more people were rescued immediately.

According to initial findings, there was damage to the elevator that takes visitors down into the depths. Show more

One person has died in an accident at a former gold mine in the US state of Colorado, which is now used as a tourist attraction. This was announced by Sheriff Jason Mikesell of Teller County at a press conference. Twelve people trapped in the mine for hours were rescued, as Colorado Governor Jared Polis later explained with relief in an X-Post.

I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident. I thank Teller County and Sheriff Mikesell and his team, as well as the other law… pic.twitter.com/t1wHa9k7w3 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 11, 2024

They had had to hold out for several hours at the bottom of the mine at a depth of around 300 meters. In a tireless effort, the rescue teams from various authorities worked together to bring all twelve people safely back to the surface, said Polis.

According to initial findings, the elevator that takes visitors to the depths was damaged. According to the sheriff, the accident occurred at a depth of around 150 meters. The person died and four others were injured. Eleven people were rescued immediately.

Tours are now offered in the Mollie Kathleen Mine, which was opened in the 19th century and closed in the 1960s. The provider advertises that a visit allows visitors to experience the "Old West" as it was when the gold rush reigned in Colorado's famous burial town of Cripple Creek.

