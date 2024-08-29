The two mountaineers left the Weismiess hut in Saas-Grund in the early morning with the aim of climbing the 4010-metre-high Lagginhorn via the south ridge, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Thursday. For reasons as yet unexplained, the two climbers fell around 50 meters.
As the two did not return to the starting point as planned after their tour, third parties alerted the cantonal police operations center. During a reconnaissance flight by Air Zermatt, the emergency services were able to locate two people lifeless on the south-west flank of the Lagginhorn.
The public prosecutor's office, in collaboration with the cantonal police, has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.