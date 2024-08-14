Serious accident on the Rickenstrasse The tunnel was a scene of devastation. Image: BRK News A vehicle was compressed to a fraction of its size. Image: BRK News Emergency services inspect the badly damaged car. Image: BRK News This car is just a pile of rubble. Image: BRK News Another badly damaged vehicle. Image: BRK News Several cars and a truck were involved in the serious accident. Image: BRK News Serious accident on the Rickenstrasse The tunnel was a scene of devastation. Image: BRK News A vehicle was compressed to a fraction of its size. Image: BRK News Emergency services inspect the badly damaged car. Image: BRK News This car is just a pile of rubble. Image: BRK News Another badly damaged vehicle. Image: BRK News Several cars and a truck were involved in the serious accident. Image: BRK News

A serious accident has occurred in the Wihalden tunnel on the Rickenstrasse. A truck and three cars collided, killing two people.

Two people have died in a serious traffic accident in the Wihalden tunnel in Bazenheid SG.

For reasons as yet unknown, a driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The person responsible for the accident was a 49-year-old Swiss national who lived in the region. Show more

A lorry and three cars collided in the Wihalden Tunnel in Bazenheid SG on Wednesday morning. The accident claimed two lives, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

According to current police information, a 49-year-old man was driving his car from Wil in the direction of Wattwil. He crossed into the oncoming lane, whereupon he collided head-on with the oncoming truck of a 48-year-old driver, according to the police.

The car was thrown back by the force of the collision. It collided with the car of a 78-year-old woman also traveling in the direction of Wattwil. After the collision, the truck crashed into another oncoming car driven by a 67-year-old man and his 73-year-old passenger. This car was pressed against the tunnel wall and dragged several meters by the truck.

A picture of devastation

The person responsible for the accident was a 49-year-old Swiss man who lived in the region. He died at the scene of the accident. The 78-year-old woman in the car behind was slightly injured. The 67-year-old driver in the third car was seriously injured in the accident and was flown to hospital by Rega. His 73-year-old Swiss passenger from the canton of Zurich was fatally injured. The truck driver was uninjured.

The road through the Wihalden Tunnel was closed for several hours and had to be cleaned by the maintenance service.

SDA