According to dpa information, two schoolgirls from North Rhine-Westphalia are among the fatalities in Lido di Camaiore.

A car crashes into a group of pedestrians in the Mediterranean community of Lido di Camaiore. According to dpa information, two schoolgirls from North Rhine-Westphalia are killed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two young German women have died in a traffic accident in Tuscany.

The two teenagers - born in 2005 and 2006 - were hit by a car in the municipality of Lido di Camaiore on the Mediterranean coast when it drove into a group of pedestrians for initially unexplained reasons.

A female driver is said to have run two red lights and was arrested. Show more

Two young German women have died in a traffic accident in Tuscany. The two teenagers - born in 2005 and 2006 - were hit by a car in the municipality of Lido di Camaiore on the Mediterranean Sea, which drove into a group of pedestrians for initially unexplained reasons, according to the municipality. According to initial information from the Italian police, the driver, a 44-year-old woman, had lost control of her vehicle. According to dpa information, the fatalities were schoolgirls from North Rhine-Westphalia who were on a school trip.

According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, a total of seven people were injured, including the driver. All of them were taken to hospital. According to Mayor Marcello Pierucci, one of the accident victims is in mortal danger. The Italian police did not provide any further details on the identity of the fatalities.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 7.00 pm. The driver is said to have run two red lights and was arrested, according to Pierucci. She was also checked to see if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before"

According to the mayor, the car was speeding through a junction in the city center and then first ran over the two Germans. The car then knocked down other pedestrians. Finally, it crashed into several parked vehicles near a hotel.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before," Pierucci told TV station 50Canale. "The car ran over everything in its path, even after the second impact."

The municipality of Lido di Camaiore is located directly by the sea, about half an hour's drive west of the busy city of Lucca. The beach promenade is closed to traffic. The accident occurred a few hundred meters away in the center of the town. The two well-known seaside resorts of Forte dei Marmi and Viareggio are located in the immediate vicinity of Lido di Camaiore.

