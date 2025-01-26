Two hikers die after accidents on Mount Etna. Archivbild: dpa

Two hikers have died after several accidents on the Etna volcano in Sicily. One girl is injured.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men have died while hiking around the wintry volcano Etna.

A 17-year-old was hiking in a high valley on the south-eastern slope of the volcano when he suddenly fell to his death.

A 60-year-old hiker fell and hit his head on the ice. He died before reaching the hospital. Show more

A 17-year-old was walking along a hiking trail in a high valley on the south-eastern slope of the volcano when he suddenly fell to the ground below. Someone heard his cries for help and raised the alarm, reported the Ansa news agency. Rescuers were able to rescue him from the inaccessible spot with the help of a helicopter. However, he died hours later in hospital.

Almost at the same time, another alarm was raised, meaning that the rescue teams had to set off again in the direction of Mount Etna. A 60-year-old hiker had apparently slipped. He fell and hit his head on the ice. He was also taken to hospital, but on arrival the doctors could only confirm his death.

16-year-old girl also involved in an accident

It was initially unclear why the accidents occurred. However, there is snow in some areas of the mountain.

A third accident occurred on another slope, which was visited by many tourists and hikers on a sunny day. A 16-year-old girl fell while sledging and hit her head; the teenager was taken to hospital with injuries.