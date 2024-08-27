A fire in Buus BL spread to a second building on Tuesday. No one was injured. Bild: Keystone

A fire in an apartment building in Buus in the Basel region spread to another building on Tuesday. According to information from the Basel-Landschaft police, both properties are uninhabitable. No one was injured in the fire.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire in an apartment building in Buus in the Basel region spread to another building on Tuesday.

Three apartments were damaged by the fire and both properties are uninhabitable.

No one was injured in the fire. Show more

The fire broke out in a building on Kirchweg shortly after 3.15 p.m., according to the police.

When the emergency services arrived, both residential buildings were already fully engulfed in flames. There was also a lot of smoke, the police added. In the afternoon, the authorities had called on the local population via the Alertswiss warning app to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Large contingent of the fire department

A large contingent of firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, the police added. A total of three apartments were damaged by the fire.

There were road closures in the area of the fire. Traffic was diverted locally. The cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated.

SDA