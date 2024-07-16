The famous Millaa Millaa Falls in the tropical state of Queensland. Keystone

Millaa Millaa Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Australia. Many tourists take a dip in its natural pool. But now there has been a fatal accident.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Millaa Millaa Falls in Australia are among the most famous waterfalls in the world.

Now two men have died in an accident there.

It is still unclear exactly how the accident happened. Show more

Two swimmers have drowned at one of Australia's most famous waterfalls. The two men suddenly disappeared in the morning (local time) in the natural pool under the Millaa Millaa Falls in tropical Queensland, reported the Australian broadcaster ABC.

After an extensive search operation, including a rescue helicopter, the bodies of the victims, aged between 20 and 30, were recovered around three hours later.

It is still unclear exactly how the accident happened. "Apparently one man got into difficulties and another tried to help him. But unfortunately both men died," said police spokesman Jason Smith.

Accidents are very rare

A third man saw what happened from the shore and was in shock. The men were reportedly on an excursion and not from the area.

Normally, the paradisiacal Millaa Millaa Falls, which are surrounded by tropical rainforest, are considered a quiet seaside resort and a flagship of tourism in far north Queensland. "As far as I know, Millaa Millaa hasn't had a rescue of this nature or even a fatality in many, many years," said Smith.

The 18.3-metre-high waterfall is part of the so-called Waterfall Circuit in the Atherton Tablelands region, which is popular with tourists and also includes the picturesque Ellinjaa Falls and Zillie Falls. The region is located around 100 kilometers southwest of Cairns.

SDA