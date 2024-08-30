Barbed wire at the Baesslergut II extension in Base. Two prisoners still managed to escape. Symbolbild: Keystone

Two prisoners escaped from the Bässlergut prison in Basel on Friday afternoon. One of them is a 37-year-old Algerian who was in custody. The second escapee, a 22-year-old Tunisian, was serving an early sentence, according to the Basel Department of Justice and Police.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two prisoners have escaped from the Bässlergut prison in Basel.

The escapees come from Tunisia and Algeria.

The cantonal police are looking for witnesses. Show more

The Tunisian is accused of damage to property, trespassing and unlawful entry. The Algerian is accused of attempted intentional homicide, attempted multiple grievous bodily harm, assault, robbery, multiple thefts, trespassing, verbal abuse, violence and threats against authorities and officials as well as obstruction of an official act.

The cantonal police are looking for witnesses. They have called in law enforcement authorities in Switzerland and abroad to search for the fugitives. The search remained unsuccessful until the evening.

SDA