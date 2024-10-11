According to the Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB), many tenants in Switzerland can soon look forward to lower rents. Symbolbild: Keystone

Rents in Switzerland are not only heading upwards. However, according to Zürcher Kantonalbank, around two thirds of tenants will soon be able to demand a rent reduction.

The Swiss National Bank has cut interest rates again, which could lead to a reduction in the reference interest rate by March 2025 at the latest, according to Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Around a third of rental households whose rents have already been increased could benefit from a rent reduction if their contract is tied to the current reference interest rate.

Institutional landlords implement rent increases more quickly than private landlords, which is due to their earlier passing on of interest rate cuts. Show more

After the Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered the key interest rate and thus financing costs for the third time this year in September, many tenants can hope for a reduction in the reference interest rate soon, as the Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) wrote in the latest edition of its "Real Estate Barometer 3rd Quarter 2024".

The reference interest rate is calculated from the average interest rate of all mortgages granted. "We assume that this will be the case by March 2025 at the latest," the ZKB report continued.

However, only tenants whose rental agreement is based on at least the current reference interest rate can request a rent reduction. Those who have already felt the impact of the two reference interest rate increases on their wallets will at least benefit from a rent reduction. This would apply to around a third of rental households, who would then be able to reclaim at least part of the increase.

Institutional landlords react more quickly

Overall, around two thirds of rental households should soon have the option of a rent reduction. In addition to the third of tenants whose rent was last increased, there is likely to be an equally large fraction that could demand a reduction because not all rent reductions have been claimed in the past, writes the ZKB.

According to the ZKB, institutional landlords have passed on rent increases more frequently than private landlords in the past. In the past quarter, for example, only 7 percent of private landlords passed on a rent increase compared to 13 percent of pension funds, insurance companies and real estate funds.

One reason for this was that institutional landlords had also passed on reference interest rate reductions more frequently in the past and were therefore more likely to be entitled to increase rents, the ZKB added.

