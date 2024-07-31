Bacteria are examined. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

Fusobacteria are normally associated with the spread of bowel cancer. But now the sensational discovery: the bacteria can also destroy tumor cells.

Carsten Dörges

This scientific discovery is a sensation. A British research team has discovered that a common type of oral bacteria destroys the tumor cells of head and neck cancer.

These bacteria were previously thought to be responsible for the spread of bowel cancer. However, scientists at King's College London observed the opposite effect in other types of cancer. Patients with head and neck cancer in whom these so-called fusobacteria were found in the tumors had much better chances of recovery, according to the study in the journal "Cancer Communications".

Cancer disappears after a few days

The researchers added a certain amount of the bacteria to petri dishes containing cancer cells. The result was sensational: after a few days, the cancer had almost completely disappeared.

A huge surprise for the scientists, who had actually assumed that the Fusobacterium would also stimulate the growth of head and neck cancer. Now these findings could be extremely helpful for the treatment of patients.

However, it is still unclear how the bacteria destroy the tumor. It is assumed that they kill the cancer cells directly and also trigger a defense reaction from the immune system. Further studies should clarify this.