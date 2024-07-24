Streets flood from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. Keystone/AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan

Typhoon season is in full swing in Asia. There are landslides and flash floods in the Philippines. Even the stock exchange has been closed.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Typhoon "Gaemi" is causing chaos in the Philippines.

At least a dozen people have already lost their lives in the wake of the tropical storm.

Due to heavy rain and severe flooding, most government buildings and all schools were closed in the entire metropolitan area of the Philippine capital Manila, and the stock exchange also suspended trading.

Taiwan and China were also affected by "Gaemi". Show more

Typhoon "Gaemi" is causing chaos in the Philippines. At least a dozen people have already lost their lives in the wake of the tropical storm. Due to heavy rain and severe flooding, most government buildings and all schools were closed in the entire metropolitan area of the Philippine capital Manila. The stock exchange also suspended trading. The government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was responding to a recommendation from the disaster management agency.

According to the Philippine weather service Pagasa, the typhoon has recently intensified the southwest monsoon, which had already been bringing heavy rainfall since July 11. According to the authorities, twelve people have already died in flash floods and landslides in the past two weeks. Tens of thousands have been left homeless and housed in evacuation centers.

Thousands of helpers are on standby

The government is already providing financial aid for 770,000 affected people in various parts of the country, wrote Marcos Jr. on X. Around 4,500 helpers are ready for any search, rescue and recovery operations. In Manila, the water was meters high in places and many roads were closed.

According to Pagasa, "Gaemi" was moving at wind speeds of up to 155 kilometers, with gusts reaching 190 kilometers per hour. "The typhoon and hurricane season is in full swing," wrote the German Weather Service. "While the development of hurricanes is currently still limited, a tropical system in the Philippine Sea has now developed into a full-blown typhoon."

Taiwan and China also affected

Taiwan and China are also affected by the tropical storm. There is a threat of "extreme gale-force winds", and very high waves, flash floods, flooding and mudslides must also be expected.

The Philippines are hit by an average of around 20 typhoons every year. The worst storm to date, "Haiyan", killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.

dpa