Four former Swiss employees defended themselves against their dismissal for refusing the Covid vaccination. The District Court of Bülach ZH has now dismissed their claims. (Archive image) Keystone

Around 150 Swiss employees were dismissed at the end of 2021 because they refused to be vaccinated despite the obligation to do so. Some took legal action against this - and have now lost.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The District Court of Bülach ZH has dismissed the claims of several unvaccinated Swiss employees.

Four crew members took legal action against their dismissal for refusing the Covid vaccination. Show more

The District Court of Bülach ZH has dismissed the claims of several unvaccinated Swiss employees. Four crew members took legal action against their dismissal for refusing the Covid vaccination.

At the request of Keystone-SDA, the president of the court announced the dismissal of the lawsuits on Wednesday. The reasoned judgments are not expected to be sent out until the end of November. Further details of the decisions were therefore not yet available.

Around 150 crew members were dismissed because Swiss introduced compulsory vaccination at the end of 2021 and these employees refused to be vaccinated. The airline justified the dismissals by stating that the employees had to travel to other countries.

At the trial in April, the plaintiffs' lawyer said that 97 percent of the crew had been vaccinated. She therefore questioned whether the obligation was necessary at all. The verdicts are not yet final.

SDA