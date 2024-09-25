16-year-old Eric Kilburn Jr. from the US state of Michigan has the biggest hands and feet in the world for his age. Guinness World Records

He's only 16 and towers over everyone: Eric Kilburn Jr. from the US state of Michigan has been recognized by the "Guinness Book of World Records" because no other teenager in the world has hands or feet as big as his.

Eric Kilburn Jr (16) can't hide. The teenager, who is around 2.11 meters tall, can be seen from afar. But what deserves an award, according to Guinness World Records, are his world's biggest hands and feet. Because no other teenager can keep up with him.

His feet measure 34.3 centimetres (roughly equivalent to a size 52 shoe) and his hands are 23.2 centimetres long. That deserves an entry in the Guinness Book of Records. By comparison, the average teenager's hands measure 19.04 centimetres.

Eric already towered over everyone in kindergarten. Back then, he noticed that he was "much taller and stronger than his friends" and also had the biggest hands and feet.

Eric Kilburn Jr.'s hand is significantly larger than his girlfriend's. Guinness World Records

His size is always a talking point: "People are usually amazed and feel comfortable talking to me about the size of my feet and hands. I get to know a lot of interesting people this way," explains the 16-year-old in an interview with Guinness World Records.

Tailor-made shoes for around 1500 US dollars

However, his above-average height also causes problems for Eric. His back and his back constantly hurt, and he also has problems sleeping. And shoe shopping is no easy matter. The US teenager has not been able to buy shoes in a store since around the fifth grade. He could hardly find gloves that fit either.

The only solution was custom-made orthopaedic shoes, which cost up to 1500 US dollars per pair. Mom Rebecca finally turned to the public and asked for help, which she received. Puma and Under Armour, for example, provided the sports-loving giant with customized shoes and boots.

Eric is delighted with the support: "It was cool to see how many people wanted to help." In future, the teeanger wants to support his mother with the "Big Shoe Network" she founded, which is committed to helping tall people who have problems finding suitable clothing and shoes.

"It's okay to stand out"

The sports teams at his school are happy to have the giant. Eric is particularly enthusiastic about basketball and football. "Combined with my size, I'm an excellent blocker," he says.

The fact that he has now been included in the Guinness Book of Records means a lot to Eric. He is delighted about the recognition, as he read the book as a child and admired the record holders in it. Eric always looked up to Robert Wadlow in particular, the tallest man of all time, as he tells Guinness World Records.

Eric has long since become accustomed to the looks. The teenager advises anyone who sometimes struggles in everyday life: "It's okay to stand out. Don't let negativity distract you from your goals." Ignoring nasty comments isn't easy, but he wants to encourage people not to listen to them.

