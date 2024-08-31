The use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by the general public is growing rapidly. (archive image) Keystone

Hundreds of millions of users per month: the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by the general public is growing rapidly. This is shown by the latest data from the major players in the sector.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained on Friday that the Meta AI application, which can answer questions and create images, now has 400 million monthly users. So far, Meta AI cannot be used in the European Union, the UK and Brazil.

On Thursday, rival OpenAI told several media outlets that its well-known AI chatbot ChatGPT is used by more than 200 million users every week. This means that the weekly number of ChatGPT users has doubled since November.

Launched in November 2022, the chatbot revolutionized the use of generative AI by the general public. At the end of July, computer giant Microsoft reported that 77,000 business customers were now using the AI chatbot Copilot.

Although there is a paid version of ChatGPT and Copilot, all three major AI applications offer a free version. The pressure on companies to show that AI chatbots are accepted by the general public is great given the enormous cost of providing the technology.

