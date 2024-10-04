Full beaches, full bars, full coffers. But for some Spaniards, tourism is getting a little too much. Bild: Clara Margais/dpa

Mallorca earns a lot of money from tourists, but in summer mass tourism can hardly be kept under control. Now the government wants to counteract this with a higher tax on overnight stays.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A planned increase in the tax on overnight stays will make vacations on Mallorca more expensive next year.

The Spanish government also wants to curb mass tourism.

The locals are not only struggling with a growing housing shortage. Show more

Vacations on Mallorca are becoming more and more expensive. From the next tourist season, most tourists will have to pay a higher accommodation tax, similar to the Swiss tourist tax. As "Mallorca Magazin" writes, these tax adjustments are part of a larger strategy by the Balearic government to find a good balance between sustainable and profitable tourism.

The number of visitors from abroad has been growing steadily throughout Spain for years. In the first eight months of the year, the record figure of 64.3 million was reached, according to the statistics authority INE in Madrid. Compared to the same period last year, this is an increase of 11.2 percent.

With almost 13.8 million arrivals, Catalonia was the most visited region. The Balearic Islands and Mallorca came in second with almost 11.2 million visitors. There were demonstrations against mass tourism in many vacationer strongholds this year. Above all, the rapidly growing housing shortage, which is also attributed to the increase in vacation apartments, is angering the locals.

For Prime Minister Marga Prohens, measures against mass tourism are therefore absolutely necessary in relation to the sustainability strategy of Mallorca and the neighboring islands. Around 7.5 million Balearic holidaymakers will then have to pay more, but 400,000 travelers will be able to enjoy cheaper vacations in the low season to make the islands more attractive as a winter destination.

The extent of the price increase has not yet been finalized and will not be decided until the beginning of next year.