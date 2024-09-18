  1. Residential Customers
Made from parts from the scrap yard Vietnamese Youtuber builds floating UFO

Adrian Kammer

18.9.2024

Youtuber Thanh Chi realized his dream and built a UFO out of scrap parts that he can ride on the river. The Vietnamese man's video is causing a stir on the Internet.

18.09.2024, 22:06

18.09.2024, 22:11

Vietnamese Thanh Chi takes upcycling to the extreme. The Youtuber uses material from the local scrapyard to build the shell for his unusual vehicle: a floating UFO.

He spent a month tinkering with the boat, which has room for two people, until he was able to glide across the water.

The vision came to Chi one night in a dream when he saw himself floating down the river in a UFO.

Aliens are said to have abducted a couple. Betty and Barney Hill's uncanny UFO encounter

After realizing the dream, Chi's video of it became an internet hit and went viral on social media. It is not yet known how durable and safe the construction is.

