Youtuber Thanh Chi realized his dream and built a UFO out of scrap parts that he can ride on the river. The Vietnamese man's video is causing a stir on the Internet.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vietnamese Youtuber Thanh Chi builds a boat in the shape of a UFO.

According to him, the entire hull is made of material from a scrapyard.

The video of the unusual vehicle went viral on the internet. Show more

Vietnamese Thanh Chi takes upcycling to the extreme. The Youtuber uses material from the local scrapyard to build the shell for his unusual vehicle: a floating UFO.

He spent a month tinkering with the boat, which has room for two people, until he was able to glide across the water.

The vision came to Chi one night in a dream when he saw himself floating down the river in a UFO.

After realizing the dream, Chi's video of it became an internet hit and went viral on social media. It is not yet known how durable and safe the construction is.

