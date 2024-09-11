The best-known bridal store in the city of Zurich has gone bankrupt. Google Street View

The death of stores continues in the city of Zurich. "Mery's Couture", the best-known bridal store, is going bankrupt.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Another store in Zurich is going bankrupt: "Mery's Couture".

It is the best-known bridal store in the city.

The reason for the closure: fixed costs were too high. Show more

For years, pompous wedding dresses with glitter, frills and tulle hung in the shop window. Anyone walking past "Mery's Couture" on Löwenstrasse in Zurich had to stop to look at the beautiful wedding dresses for a moment.

Today there are no lights on in the store. There is a simple dress in the shop window. It is 70 percent marked down. From now on, the bankruptcy office will decide what happens to the range: Mery's is closed and officially sealed. This is confirmed by a letter on the door from the Zurich bankruptcy office, dated August 19.

Fixed costs were too high

The reason for the bankruptcy: fixed costs such as rent and electricity had become too high, explains branch manager Martha Ceber at the request of "Züri Today". This means that another traditional store in Zurich is closing. In July, it was announced that the flower store "Marsano" on Paradeplatz was disappearing due to a rent increase.

Mery's was founded in 1985. For almost 40 years, it was the best-known bridal and festive fashion store in the city of Zurich. The company once also outfitted the Miss Switzerland squad and celebrities with festive outfits for events.

Customers were served until the very end

The doors in Zurich remain closed. However, anyone who had already ordered a wedding dress did not have to worry. All customers were served until the very end and all garments were delivered. If alterations are required, customers can visit the in-house tailoring shop in Bad Ragaz. As Ceder writes at the request of "Züri Today", this branch was also able to take over some of the inventory from the city.