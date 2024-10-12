Laundry clean within 15 minutes? Not always. IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

Many people choose the short wash program to save time and energy. But experts warn: this wash cycle can consume more electricity and clean the laundry less thoroughly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The short wash program requires more energy as the water has to be heated more quickly.

Heavily soiled clothes often don't get properly clean, which can lead to double washing and higher energy consumption.

Eco programs, which use less energy, are now so efficient that they hardly take longer than normal wash cycles in newer washing machines.

The slightly longer washing time and lower temperatures in eco mode allow the detergent to work better and reduce energy consumption. Show more

Many people use the short wash program on their washing machine in the hope of saving time and energy. But the exact opposite can be the case.

As Werner Scholz from the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association explains, the washing machine often requires more energy with shorter programs as the water has to be heated more quickly.

"If you drive a distance of 100 kilometers at a speed of 100 km/h, you need significantly more fuel than at 50 km/h for the same distance," Scholz illustrates the problem to "BR".

Short wash program is an energy guzzler

The short wash program proves to be a widespread misunderstanding when it comes to saving energy. Instead of using less electricity, it can actually increase energy consumption. The reason: most of the electricity is used to heat the water, and with shorter programs this process has to run faster, which increases consumption.

In addition, heavily soiled laundry often does not get thoroughly clean on fast programs. This means that certain items of clothing may have to be washed again, which logically increases energy consumption.

Detergent works better in the Eco program

The solution for energy-saving washing is - surprise! - lies in the Eco program. Although these programs take a little more time, they are designed to reduce energy consumption through longer washing times and lower temperatures.

Eco programs used to be met with scepticism by housewives because they took a very long time. Today, however, modern machines are so efficient that they only run a little longer than standard programs.

Eco programs allow the detergent to work better, as the washing machine has enough time to heat the water gradually. The result: cleaner laundry and lower energy consumption, which means more money in your wallet.

