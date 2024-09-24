A female passenger is arrested at a South African airport after a tip-off about drug smuggling. The x-ray shows: The young woman is carrying a large amount of cocaine in her body.
- South African police have intercepted a drug courier at Johannesburg airport.
- The suspect, who was traveling from Brazil to South Africa, had over 63 cocaine pellets in her body.
- The value of the confiscated drugs is not yet known, as there could be more bullets in the courier's intestines.
In Johannesburg, a female drug courier was arrested at O.R. Tambo Airport on Sunday morning following a tip-off. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
So far, the 30-year-old woman has excreted 63 pellets, believed to be cocaine. An X-ray shows that there could be more.
Body-packing is popular with drug smugglers, but it is also very dangerous. If large doses of high-purity cocaine are released in the intestines, it can be fatal for the couriers.
The police cannot rule out the possibility that the young woman is working with a larger drug cartel. In the last two months, ten drug couriers have already been intercepted at O.R. Tambo airport. The value of the confiscated drugs amounts to a total of 13 million rand (ZAR), the equivalent of around 63,7103 Swiss francs.
