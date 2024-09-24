A female passenger is arrested at a South African airport after a tip-off about drug smuggling. The x-ray shows: The young woman is carrying a large amount of cocaine in her body.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you South African police have intercepted a drug courier at Johannesburg airport.

The suspect, who was traveling from Brazil to South Africa, had over 63 cocaine pellets in her body.

The value of the confiscated drugs is not yet known, as there could be more bullets in the courier's intestines. Show more

In Johannesburg, a female drug courier was arrested at O.R. Tambo Airport on Sunday morning following a tip-off. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.

So far, the 30-year-old woman has excreted 63 pellets, believed to be cocaine. An X-ray shows that there could be more.

Body-packing is popular with drug smugglers, but it is also very dangerous. If large doses of high-purity cocaine are released in the intestines, it can be fatal for the couriers.

The police cannot rule out the possibility that the young woman is working with a larger drug cartel. In the last two months, ten drug couriers have already been intercepted at O.R. Tambo airport. The value of the confiscated drugs amounts to a total of 13 million rand (ZAR), the equivalent of around 63,7103 Swiss francs.

More on the topic