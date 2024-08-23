After the accident, traffic on the Simmental road between Wimmis and Latterbach was diverted for the accident and recovery work. Symbollbild: Keystone

A woman died in a collision between two cars in Latterbach in the Simmental valley on Friday afternoon. The 85-year-old woman wanted to turn into Simmentalstrasse at the Oeystrasse junction.

A woman was killed in a collision between two cars in Latterbach in the Simmental.

An 85-year-old woman misjudged her turn.

She was a Swiss woman from the canton of Bern. Show more

For reasons still to be clarified, this maneuver resulted in a collision with a car whose driver was coming from Latterbach in the direction of Wimmis. This was announced by the Bern cantonal police and the regional public prosecutor's office on Friday evening.

The woman died at the scene. She was a Swiss woman from the canton of Bern. Under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, the police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

In addition to various special services of the cantonal police, an ambulance team, the Canton of Berne Care Team, the Spiez, Wimmis, Diemtigen and Erlenbach im Simmental fire departments and specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Berne were deployed. Latterbach belongs to the municipality of Erlenbach im Simmental.

