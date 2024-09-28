Eating contaminated tortellini may have cost a woman in Germany her life. Symbolbild: Johanna Rüdiger/dpa-tmn

A woman dies shortly after visiting a Bavarian pizzeria - several people fall ill. Tortellini are the focus of the investigation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 46-year-old woman has died in Bavaria after eating tortellini in a restaurant - other guests fell ill.

Investigations have revealed that the bacterium Bacillus cereus was present in the pasta.

The restaurant has since been closed. Show more

A 46-year-old woman eats tortellini in a restaurant and dies a short time later. This case is currently keeping the police in the Bavarian Upper Palatinate busy. It is not yet known whether there is a connection between the meal and the death. However, there are many indications: Several guests who ate at the restaurant in question in the market town of Schwarzenfeld on the same day subsequently fell ill.

The responsible authorities have now examined samples of the tortellini - and have made a discovery: The bacterium Bacillus cereus was detected in the dumplings.

When uncooked, however, the tortellini were found to be free of the bacterium. Accordingly, the bacterium may have entered the dish during the preparation process. However, the definitive results of the tests are still pending.

Restaurant is closed

Bacillus cereus is a bacterium that is found in soil. It can be transferred to food through contamination with spore-containing soil particles or dust. Even if the bacterium is not completely rendered harmless by heating, a low bacterial count does not normally pose a health risk. This is what the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment writes in an info text.

It only becomes dangerous if large quantities are consumed. Possible consequences are gastrointestinal complaints.

According to the Mittelbayerische Zeitung, the restaurant concerned, a pizzeria, has since closed. Investigators are looking into whether the case involves negligent bodily harm with several victims.