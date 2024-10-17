The tragic accident happened on the party island not far from the marina. dpa (Archivbild)

A young woman wants to take the bus home after going out on Mallorca - and disappears without a trace. Although the police have not yet found a body, they are convinced that the woman died in a garbage container.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police on the vacation island of Mallorca have solved a missing persons case.

Although no body has yet been found, the police are convinced that the young woman fell into a dumpster and died there.

"We have ruled out all other theories," said Mallorca's deputy chief of police, Fernando Reboyras.

The police are convinced that the 24-year-old was waiting for the bus two weeks ago after a night of partying when she suddenly wanted to get "something" from the container at the bus stop.

According to the investigators' reconstruction, she fell into it. Show more

A young woman who had been missing for a good two weeks after a night of partying on Mallorca has fallen into a street rubbish container and died, police believe. Although no body has been found so far, the police on the Spanish vacation island believe it was an accident without outside influence. "We have ruled out all other theories," said Mallorca's deputy chief of police, Fernando Reboyras.

The police are convinced that the 24-year-old was waiting for the bus on the night of October 1 to 2 after a night of partying near the marina in Palma when she suddenly wanted to get "something" from the container at the bus stop. According to the reconstruction of the investigators, she fell into it. She was then unable to get out because of her drunken state, which witnesses had reported.

Survival in the bin lorry "impossible" according to police

Shortly afterwards, the container was emptied by a garbage truck. The vehicle then drove to the Son Reus incinerator near Palma. The woman probably died on the journey, as there was no oxygen inside the vehicle. The vehicles are also equipped with a press that compresses the waste. "It is impossible to survive in a garbage truck," said Ángel Ruiz, head of the investigative team.

According to the findings so far, the fact that the remains have not yet been found is probably due to the fact that the Argentinian-born woman was incinerated in the waste processing plant. It is all very sad, said chief investigator Ruiz.

dpa