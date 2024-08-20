  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bellinzona TI Woman hit and fatally injured by truck on construction site

SDA

21.8.2024 - 04:00

The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the accident in Bellinzona occurred. (archive picture)
The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the accident in Bellinzona occurred. (archive picture)
Image: Keystone

A 52-year-old woman was hit and fatally injured by a maneuvering truck on a construction site on Tuesday evening.

21.8.2024 - 04:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman was hit and fatally injured by a maneuvering truck on a construction site on Tuesday evening.
  • The woman was directing traffic for a security company.
Show more

The woman was directing traffic for a security company, according to the police.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation, the Ticino cantonal police wrote in a press release on Wednesday night. The truck was maneuvering in a road construction site.

The Swiss woman, who lived in the Bellinzona region, died of her serious injuries at the scene of the accident. According to the statement, the truck was being driven by a 53-year-old Italian man. A care team was called out to provide psychological support.

SDA