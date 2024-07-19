Fire in refugee accommodation. Symboldbild: Friso Gentsch/dpa

A woman was hit and fatally injured by a train in the canton of Vaud on Friday afternoon. According to police reports, the 69-year-old woman and her husband had tried to cross the railroad tracks, although there is no level crossing at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Villeneuve VD and Roche VD, as reported by the Vaud cantonal police on Friday. Despite emergency braking, the train did not come to a halt in time.

The woman, who according to the press release lived in Valais, died at the scene of the accident. The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating the accident.

The railroad line between Lausanne and Brig was interrupted for several hours due to the accident.

