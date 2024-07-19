In front of her husbandWoman fatally injured after being hit by train in Vaud
A woman was hit and fatally injured by a train in the canton of Vaud on Friday afternoon. According to police reports, the 69-year-old woman and her husband had tried to cross the railroad tracks, although there is no level crossing at the scene of the accident.
Despite emergency braking, the train did not stop in time, according to police reports.