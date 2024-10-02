A woman was hit by a Postbus and died at the scene of the accident (symbolic image). Image: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

A reversing Postbus knocked over a woman in Bonstetten ZH on Tuesday afternoon. The 77-year-old suffered such serious injuries that she died at the scene of the accident.

A reversing Postbus knocked over a woman in Bonstetten ZH on Tuesday afternoon.

The 77-year-old suffered such serious injuries that she died at the scene of the accident.

The woman had stepped onto the road behind the stationary Postbus as it drove off. All help came too late for the woman.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 p.m. at the bus stop at Bonstetten station. The exact circumstances were not clear by the evening.

The cantonal police and public prosecutor's office began an investigation. Traffic at the bus stop was restricted for several hours.

