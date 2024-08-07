A 56-year-old repeat offender was caught stealing from the Glatt shopping center despite being banned from the premises. KEYSTONE

A 56-year-old woman who stole a hairbrush from the Glatt shopping center in Wallisellen despite being banned from the premises has been sentenced to prison. Three indoor swimming pool thieves were also sentenced.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 56-year-old repeat offender was sentenced to prison after stealing a loudspeaker and a hairbrush.

The IV pensioner had stolen the goods from the Glatt shopping center in Wallisellen, where she had been banned from entering for several years.

A trio of thieves who broke into a locker at the Water World indoor swimming pool in Wallisellen were also sentenced. Show more

As reported by the "Zürcher Unterländer", a 56-year-old woman who went on a thieving spree at the Glatt shopping center in Wallisellen has been jailed for three months. The IV pensioner is said to be a repeat offender who was banned from the Glatt shopping center for an indefinite period eight years ago. Migros had also issued a temporary ban on the woman five years ago.

However, on March 3, the 56-year-old is said to have entered the shopping center in Wallisellen anyway. She first stole a loudspeaker that makes bird noises from a gift store. She then entered Migros and pocketed a hairbrush worth 14 francs. She was apparently caught in the act.

The woman has now been sentenced to three months in prison for trespassing and theft. She must also pay a fine of 200 francs and pay the court costs of 800 francs.

Indoor swimming pool thieves also caught

Three young women who broke open lockers in the ladies' checkroom at Wallisell's Water World indoor swimming pool in March have been sentenced. They had tampered with a checkroom locker with tools and cut it open so that they could reach in with their hands. The women found a second locker unlocked.

They were caught and arrested with stolen goods - a cell phone, clothes and payment cards - worth around 1900 francs. According to the "Zürcher Unterländer", all three women spent two days in custody after the crime. Two of those involved have now been sentenced to a conditional fine of 90 daily rates for simple theft, trespassing and damage to property. They must also pay a fine of 500 francs and 800 francs to cover the costs of the proceedings.

The third woman, an 18-year-old who was a lookout during the crime, received a conditional fine of 70 daily rates and a fine of 400 francs. She also has to pay legal costs of 800 francs.