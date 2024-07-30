Make sure you are well informed about the country you are visiting in advance so that you don't end up in prison at the end of your vacation. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Are you on vacation and want to finally relax? But be careful: some rules could throw a spanner in the works. Here are some of the most unusual rules in popular vacation destinations.

On vacation, most people want to enjoy a stress-free time away from everyday life. To achieve this, holidaymakers should be sure to observe the applicable rules and laws in the destination country.

Some of these are intuitively understandable, others are strange and require sufficient research. Failure to do so can result in severe penalties.

Beach towel on a sandy beach

La Pelosa in Sardinia: Here, tourists use beach mats instead of bath towels. Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

Anyone who likes to make themselves comfortable on the sand with a large beach towel during their vacations risks getting into trouble on the popular La Pelosa beach in Sardinia. It is not permitted to lay towels directly on the sand there.

The reason for this is that too much of the grainy resource is lost. This is why there are straw mats or loungers on which the beach towel can be spread out.

Camouflage clothing

Hopefully not on his way to the Caribbean: man with a colorful camouflage jacket. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

There are fashion restrictions for travelers to South Africa, Oman or the Caribbean. At best, wearing camouflage clothing such as camouflage shirts or cargo pants arouses suspicion there.

But it can also be punished as a criminal offense. After all, the wearer could be mistaken for a real member of the military. Violations could result in heavy fines or confiscation of the clothing.

Smoking ban

Smoking bans now apply in many countries. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Axel Heimken

Bans on stimulants are on the rise worldwide. Cigarettes are often treated very differently abroad than in Switzerland. In France, for example, smoking is not only banned in bars and restaurants, but in all public places.

In Spain, there are also no longer any smoking areas at airports and train stations. In addition, each municipality can issue its own smoking ban on the beaches.

In Mallorca, it is not permitted to smoke in the car if children are passengers. Carelessly throwing away cigarette butts on the island can be punished with a fine of up to 200 euros (approx. 190 francs).

Alcoholic drinks

Cocktail bus in Bangkok. Photos with drinks are officially prohibited in Thailand if the drinks contain alcohol. However, this is difficult to prove with cocktails in a picture. Picture: IMAGO/Jürgen Held

The myth that alcohol cannot be photographed in Thailand because Thai law prohibits the advertising and depiction of names or brands of alcoholic drinks persists. But the myth remains.

However, caution is advised when partying in the Maldives: The import of alcohol is largely prohibited in the Islamic island state, and even alcoholic beverages purchased in duty-free stores may not be brought into the country. However, many hotels have a license to serve alcoholic beverages.

The same applies to other Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. However, possession of even the smallest amounts of intoxicants other than alcohol can lead to prison sentences there.

Taking photographs

Photographing a woman at work? Not a good idea in South Korea. Picture: IMAGO/Zoonar

Caution is advised when taking photos in other vacation destinations. In the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Latvia, Cyprus and many other countries, for example, it is forbidden to photograph government buildings and palaces - even if they can only be seen in the background.

In South Korea, it is considered sexual harassment to photograph a woman without consent. Photographs of women can be considered problematic even with consent, especially if they are taken in an inappropriate or invasive manner.

Violations of this regulation can be punished with fines of up to 10 million won (approx. 6400 francs) or prison sentences. This is in response to an epidemic of spycams in South Korea, where women were secretly photographed and the images uploaded to porn sites.

Buddha statues

Don't take them across some national borders, otherwise the peace and quiet will soon be over. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

You also need to be careful when it comes to religion. In the Maldives, for example, Buddha statues and other types of images of gods may not be imported in order to preserve the religious traditions of the predominantly Muslim country.

However, the statues can be left at the airport for a kind of deposit and collected again before departure.

Buddhist Sri Lanka also has strict rules when it comes to images of the Buddha. In 2014, for example, a British traveler was arrested because of a large Buddha tattoo on her upper arm.

The accusation was that the depiction was offensive to religious feelings. After a few days, the woman was expelled from the country.

Visible tattoos

Double ban depending on the region: Tattoo depicting a Buddha. Picture: IMAGO/Westend61

In many Islamic countries, Sharia rules apply that also affect tourists. Tattoos violate Islamic commandments and may therefore not be shown publicly everywhere.

Tattoos are also forbidden in Judaism. In Israel, tattoos should not be shown in public places, especially near religious sites, out of respect.

Tattoos with religious motifs are a problem worldwide. In countries such as Sri Lanka and Singapore, the public display of religious motifs is strictly forbidden. In Japan, where tattoos are often associated with organized crime, tattoos are usually forbidden in bathhouses.

Other dress codes

Forbidden in France: Student with hijab. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Thailand

Whether you're on a bicycle, scooter, motorcycle or car, riding bare-chested is strictly forbidden in Thailand. Although Thais and tourists who do not adhere to this rule can often be seen in vacation areas, a motivated police officer can impose a hefty fine.

Not wearing underwear is also a violation of the law in Thailand, but is rarely checked.

USA

Tourists in California should not drive in a bathrobe, otherwise they could be fined. This is due to safety concerns, as a bathrobe can restrict the driver's freedom of movement and thus impair their ability to react in an emergency.



In addition, there are strict regulations in California that prohibit driving without a shirt or top. This is also for safety purposes to minimize distractions and ensure proper seatbelt use.

Iran and Saudi Arabia

In Iran, female tourists must also wear hijabs and are not allowed to wear tight-fitting or revealing clothing - at least in public.

In Saudi Arabia, female tourists must also cover themselves - not with an abaya like the local women, but at least shoulders and knees should be covered. Men are not allowed to wear "feminine" clothing in Saudi Arabia, and cross-dressing is prohibited.

France and Switzerland

In Switzerland, on the other hand, the wearing of burqas is prohibited. In France, the dress code in public also applies to female tourists. Abayas, niqabs and kippas are prohibited. In France, this also applies to other face coverings such as motorcycle helmets or balaclavas (balaclavas, ski masks). In France, the law of secularism has been in force since 1905, which prohibits state influence on religious institutions and, conversely, religious symbols in public institutions such as schools and government buildings.

Surprise egg

Surprise eggs are banned in the USA. (symbolic image) Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

Anyone traveling with children or who likes to carry sweets in their hand luggage should know that surprise eggs are banned in the USA. The reason for this is the fear that children could choke on the contents of the yellow plastic container.

The law, which prohibits food with integrated toys, has been in place since 1938. Violations are punished with 2500 dollars (approx. 2200 francs) per egg.

Chewing gum

Chewing gum in Singapore: allowed or forbidden? (symbolic image) IMAGO/Depositphotos

In Singapore, chewing gum must be avoided in most cases: The sale and import of chewing gum without proper authorization was banned in 1992 to address problems with cleanliness and vandalism, particularly in public transport systems.

Since 2004, however, there have been exceptions for therapeutic and dental chewing gum, which can be bought in pharmacies with a prescription from a doctor or dentist.

Note that chewing gum consumption itself is not illegal in Singapore, but chewing gum should be disposed of responsibly to maintain Singapore's high standards of public cleanliness. Otherwise you could face a hefty fine of up to SGD 1,000 (approx. CHF 650).

Toilet flushing?

Toilet flushing: Prohibited after 10 pm? (archive picture) imago images/Geisser

A myth that persists in Switzerland and has been going viral on social media for years: it is forbidden to flush the toilet after 10 pm. The rumor stems from strict quiet hours and tenancy regulations that stipulate a night's rest between 10 pm and 6 am in some residential buildings.

Although there may be specific clauses in some tenancy agreements, there is no national law that prohibits flushing the toilet after 10pm. So this rumor is a myth.

Enjoying vacations abroad despite the rules

Vacations are sacred: Swiss people don't want to give them up despite having less money. (theme picture) sda

If you want to be on the safe side when it comes to vacation rules, check the travel and safety information from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) before booking and departing.

There you will find up-to-date information on restrictions that apply in some countries, for example due to strikes. Good preparation will also help you to enjoy your vacation in a relaxed manner.