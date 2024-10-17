Antibacterial soaps shouldn't be used every day. Annette Riedl/dpa

Thanks to TikTok, antibacterial soaps are becoming increasingly popular. Influencers describe them as a miracle cure for various skin problems. But dermatologists warn against excessive use in everyday life.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencers on TikTok recommend using antibacterial soap to treat skin problems.

However, this is often far too strong for the skin and can make problems worse.

Dermatologists explain why this is the case. Show more

Antibacterial soaps are currently experiencing a hype on TikTok. Products such as Hibiclens or Hibiscrub can also be ordered here over the counter, but Dove also sells antibacterial products in the USA.

Antibacterial soaps are currently experiencing a hype on TikTok. These soaps are actually intended for surgical procedures or skin diseases, but are also increasingly being used in everyday life.

@mi_elskincare Replying to @Caroline how to get rid of body odour and smell good all the time ♬ original sound - Lara 💕 mi-elskincare 💖

Products such as Hibiclens or Hibiscrub are also available over the counter in this country. In the USA, however, Dove also sells antibacterial products. Many influencers praise the products as a miracle cure for skin problems such as acne, ingrown hairs or body odor.

Ingredients are often too strong

However, dermatologists are concerned about the increasingly widespread use of bacterial soaps. This is because the ingredients are often far too strong for everyday use.

Dr. Danilo Del Campo tells the New York Times that he repeatedly has patients who tell him that the soap they have seen at TikTok makes their skin worse. The reason: substances such as chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) can severely dry out the skin and, in rare cases, even cause allergic reactions.

The long-lasting effect of CHG on the skin is particularly problematic. "It literally sticks to the epidermis and exerts its antimicrobial effect," explains Del Campo. This is ideal for surgical procedures, but can lead to an imbalance in the skin flora in everyday life.

There are better alternatives for everyday life

Dermatologist Dr. Anne Chapas explains to the NYT that there are many better alternatives for the skin. For example, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or hypochlorous acid (HOCl). They are gentler, cheaper and also combat skin problems. "Benzoyl peroxide works to kill bacteria, but does not cause resistance," says Chapas. She emphasizes that products with lower concentrations such as 2.5 percent are particularly gentle.

Despite being freely available, antibacterial soaps should only be used after consulting a dermatologist and for a limited period of time. Normal soap is completely sufficient for daily hygiene, the experts emphasize.

Soap is also completely sufficient for daily hygiene. The most important thing is to use it correctly. "If soap is used correctly, it is great and has less impact on the bacteria that live on our skin and protect it," says Del Campo.