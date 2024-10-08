The real estate company Engel & Völkers takes the cake with its advertisement for an apartment.
As "Inside Paradeplatz" writes, an apartment in Wollsihofen Zurich with one room and one bathroom costs 1.8 million francs. You can also buy a garage space for a whopping 80,000 francs. The apartment has an area of 67 square meters. This means that one square meter costs 27,000 francs.
Engel & Völker advertise the apartment on their website: "Dreamlike bijoux with lake and panoramic views", and further in the advertisement: "A special kind of investment for a good life."
Rents are also rising dramatically
It has long been known that rents and purchase prices in the city of Zurich are skyrocketing. Wollishofen was long known for offering apartments at affordable rents. That is no longer the case.
Recently, another advertisement for an apartment in the city made headlines. It read: "Spacious 3.5-room garden apartment with far-reaching views" - and for 9300 francs a month. The living space was 110 square meters. Who could afford that?
A second advertisement on the Engel & Völkers real estate site also catches the eye. On Unterstrasse, in the city center, an 87 square meter apartment, also with a bathroom and bedroom, costs 1.85 million francs. If the terrace, which is 50 square meters, is not included, one square meter costs over 21,000 francs.