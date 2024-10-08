The apartment costs 1.8 million francs. engelvoelkers.com

The price craze for real estate in the city of Zurich continues. A real estate company is now advertising an apartment for 1.8 million francs. The catch: the apartment only has one room.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Zurich-Wollishofen is being offered by Engel & Völkers for 1.8 million francs.

Rising real estate prices in Zurich are also making rental apartments unaffordable, as shown by an advertisement for a 3.5-room apartment costing 9,300 francs per month.

Other properties, such as an 87 m² apartment in the city center for 1.85 million francs, also illustrate the drastic price trend. Show more

The real estate company Engel & Völkers takes the cake with its advertisement for an apartment.

As "Inside Paradeplatz" writes, an apartment in Wollsihofen Zurich with one room and one bathroom costs 1.8 million francs. You can also buy a garage space for a whopping 80,000 francs. The apartment has an area of 67 square meters. This means that one square meter costs 27,000 francs.

Modern, yet expensive: the apartment in Wollishofen is said to cost 1.8 million francs. engelvoelkers.com

Engel & Völker advertise the apartment on their website: "Dreamlike bijoux with lake and panoramic views", and further in the advertisement: "A special kind of investment for a good life."

Rents are also rising dramatically

It has long been known that rents and purchase prices in the city of Zurich are skyrocketing. Wollishofen was long known for offering apartments at affordable rents. That is no longer the case.

Recently, another advertisement for an apartment in the city made headlines. It read: "Spacious 3.5-room garden apartment with far-reaching views" - and for 9300 francs a month. The living space was 110 square meters. Who could afford that?

A second advertisement on the Engel & Völkers real estate site also catches the eye. On Unterstrasse, in the city center, an 87 square meter apartment, also with a bathroom and bedroom, costs 1.85 million francs. If the terrace, which is 50 square meters, is not included, one square meter costs over 21,000 francs.