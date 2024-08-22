A young lawyer from the US state of Texas has broken a 10-year-old world record with her tongue. At 7.9 centimetres, she has the widest tongue ever.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you An American woman from the US state of Texas has set a new Guinness World Record.

With her 7.9 centimeter wide tongue, the young lawyer has the widest ever.

Whether it's licking four lollies at once or eating half a bar of chocolate - she can do it. Show more

Brittany Lacayos from Texas, USA, has been proven to have the widest female tongue in the world. At its widest point, her tongue measures 7.9 centimetres, which is wider than a field hockey puck and almost as wide as a credit card. Her tongue is 2.5 centimeters wider than it is long, if you measure the length from the tip to the middle of the closed upper lip.

By comparison, an adult's tongue is between four and five centimeters wide.

This record had not been broken for ten years. The previous title holder was Emily Schlenker (USA), who won the title as a teenager with a tongue width of 7.33 centimetres.

Lacayos, who works as a lawyer, has always known that she is an exceptionally big eater: "My family joked about it as a child. So even then I knew that my tongue was bigger than everyone else's."

The record for the widest tongue of a man is 8.88 centimetres and was set by Brian Thompson (USA).

