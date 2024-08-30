The so-called "parking garage murderer" Caroline H. (r.) can undergo therapy. This was decided by the Zurich District Court. (Archive from 2001) Michele Limina/KEYSTONE

The District Court of Zurich decided on Friday to convert the custody of the so-called "parking garage murderess" into an inpatient measure. She will not be released as a result. But she can undergo therapy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The so-called "parking garage murderess" has been in prison since 2002.

Now her custody is to be converted into an inpatient measure.

This would give the woman the opportunity to receive therapy in prison.

The verdict is not yet final. Show more

The Zurich District Court has announced that the "parking garage murderess" will receive therapy within the prison. This will be possible after her custody is to be converted into an inpatient measure. The ruling is not yet legally binding.

The senior public prosecutor's office, which did not want to have the custody converted into an inpatient measure in accordance with Article 59, can still appeal the decision.

The so-called "parking garage murderer" has been behind bars for 25 years. In 2015, the security regime was relaxed slightly and she now has contact with other inmates. Before that, she lived in the highest security level, which meant complete isolation.

The now 51-year-old stabbed a 29-year-old woman to death in Zurich's Urania parking garage in the summer of 1991. In January 1997, she killed a 61-year-old woman in the Chinagarten - also with a knife. The victim survived another attack.

In 2001, the woman was sentenced to life imprisonment. The prison sentence was postponed and she was ordered to be kept in custody in accordance with the law at the time.

