A particularly large number of parcels are sent during the Christmas period. Symbolbild: Keystone

The parcel carriers in Zurich-Oerlikon are angry about the working conditions and overtime. They are prepared to go on strike if no measures are taken - Christmas or not.

Overworked and working long hours - the parcel delivery staff in Zurich-Oerlikon are unhappy with their working conditions. In cooperation with the Syndicom trade union, they have submitted demands for better working hours to the management of Parcel Post, reports "20 Minuten".

Several Parcel Post employees talk anonymously about their experiences. One courier describes the situation as extremely stressful, as the number of parcels to be delivered has increased significantly without more staff being hired.

This leads to long working days, which often start at 5 a.m. and last until late afternoon or evening. Many couriers even continue to work during their breaks to cope with the pressure.

The exception becomes the norm

Although the legally permitted 50 hours per week are not exceeded, the regulation is actually intended for exceptional cases. The messengers find it difficult to reduce their overtime, which leads to a vicious circle: If someone cuts back on overtime, the remaining colleagues have to carry the extra load. The high staff turnover exacerbates the situation, as many experienced messengers resign and new employees are often quickly overwhelmed.

The messengers are determined to improve their working conditions. However, they have little hope of a positive response from the management, which they believe lives in a different reality.

Strike as a last resort

If their demands are not met, they are considering more serious measures: "If nothing happens, then a strike will be necessary," one employee is quoted as saying by "20 Minuten". And this despite the fact that the Christmas period is the busiest time of the year.

The stress also has an impact on their private lives, as they hardly have any time for family and friends. The messengers emphasize that they like their job, but see no future in it under the current conditions.

