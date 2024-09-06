  1. Residential Customers
Deficit of 12 million francs Zurich public transport company must make immediate savings

6.9.2024 - 12:12

VBZ is running a deficit of twelve million francs in the current year - cost-cutting measures are now being implemented.
VBZ is running a deficit of twelve million francs in the current year - cost-cutting measures are now being implemented.
The Zurich public transport company (VBZ) has decided to make savings. They are expecting a deficit of up to twelve million francs for the current year.

The cost-cutting measures affect "both personnel and material costs", according to a statement issued by VBZ on Friday. No further details are given. However, it does say: "No redundancies are planned."

One of the reasons given by VBZ for the deficit of twelve million francs is its selective reduction in services. Due to the tight staffing situation, they are thinning out the timetable in the evenings. As they are therefore running fewer services until December 2024, the service fee from the Zurich Transport Association (ZVV) is lower.

In addition, the tense personnel situation has also led to additional expenditure - as VBZ has invested more in recruitment and training.

According to its press release, VBZ is now looking positively to the future. On the one hand, the financial situation is improving thanks to the cost-cutting measures taken, it says. On the other hand, the planned return to the normal timetable in December 2024 will help.

