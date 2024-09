Alexander Ritschard breaks into the world's top 100 at the age of 30 Keystone

Swiss tennis pro Alexander Ritschard (ATP 121) wins his fourth Challenger Tour title in Lisbon, his third this year.

In the final, the 30-year-old from Zurich beat the Belgian Raphael Collignon (ATP 191) 6:3, 6:7 (3:7), 6:3.

Ritschard has risen over 120 places in the ATP rankings since the beginning of the year and will break into the top 100 for the first time in his career. This brings his major goal of making it straight into the main draw at the Australian Open in January very close.

