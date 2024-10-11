He doesn't like being the center of attention: Andres Ambühl. Keystone

Davos captain Andres Ambühl is really enjoying his record-breaking game. But he is also pleased that he is no longer the center of attention.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Andres Ambühl now has his 1270th league game in Switzerland under his belt - the sole record. He immediately gilded his record with the 4:3 win against SC Bern.

The Davos man takes over from Beat Gerber.

The 41-year-old is not thinking about ending his career: "As things stand, I'd like to play one more season." Show more

A special T-shirt was created to mark Ambühl's 1270th game in the top Swiss league, making him the sole record holder in this statistic ahead of Beat Gerber (1269). A photo and the 41-year-old's signature are printed on the front, while the back reads: "Hunter & collector of records: most National League games, most HC Davos games, most national team games, most World Championship games, most national team points."

Asked about the records, Ambühl replied: "I'm not thinking too much about it at the moment. But logically, on a day like today, you look back a bit on how it all came about, you think about the people who made this path possible for you. I'm especially happy for them." The latter statement perfectly underlines Ambühl's character. He is a team player and not someone who likes to be the center of attention. That's why he was happy when the game against Bern (4:3 after a penalty shootout) "finally got underway" after a brief tribute.

What makes him most proud about the number 1270? "I'm proud that I can still be there at my age. That's not something you can take for granted. But when you have joy and passion for something, everything is easier." Ambühl is also blessed with a good constitution, although he doesn't pay particular attention to his diet and seems to have inexhaustible reserves of energy. It's not for nothing that many call him the "Duracell bunny".

"As things stand now, I would love to play another season"

As impressive as Ambühl's career is, he is just as impressive as a person. The fact that he has been voted the league's most popular player eight times says it all. He has remained modesty personified. "I'm just me and do what's right for me," said the two-time World Championship silver medalist and six-time Swiss champion.

Ambühl wants to stay involved in ice hockey after his career, but if he has his way, his contract with HCD, which runs until 2025, will not be his last as a player. "It can happen quickly, but right now I would like to play one more season." For now, however, he is happy that things are returning to normal. "It was extremely cool. The appreciation I've received is very special. But it's also good for me when the focus is back on the team and not just me," said Ambühl.

