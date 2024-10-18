Antoine Bellier from Geneva in Neuchâtel in August 2022 Keystone

Antoine Bellier retires with immediate effect. The 27-year-old Geneva native announced the end of his career on social media on Friday.

SDA

"After ten years on the professional circuit, the time has come to put down my racket. It was an exciting time representing my country in the Davis Cup and taking part in the qualifiers for the four Grand Slam tournaments," wrote Bellier, the current world number 347. The left-hander achieved his best ranking in the ATP rankings in April 2023 at 168th place.

Bellier has played 13 singles matches on the ATP Tour, four of them in the Davis Cup. In 2016, he decided the decisive fifth match in his favor in the encounter in Uzbekistan. He won two tournaments at Challenger level, in San Luis Potosi in 2022 and in Ismaning in the fall of 2023.

SDA