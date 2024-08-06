Martin Fuchs misses the jump-off for the medals in the individual jumping competition. The frustration is huge, his swearing fit can even be heard live on TV.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Another disappointment for Martin Fuchs at the Olympic Games. He gets stuck at the last obstacle in the individual show jumping competition and misses the jump-off for the medals.

The frustration is huge. Fuchs insults himself - the swearing fit can be heard on the TV broadcast.

Fuchs completely takes the blame for his failure and pays his horse a huge compliment. He is also happy about the silver medal for team-mate Steve Guerdat. Show more

Steve Guerdat is the celebrated hero from a Swiss perspective after winning the silver medal. Martin Fuchs is the tragic hero. The 32-year-old also had high hopes of winning a medal, but had to bury them at the very last obstacle when his gray gelding Leone Jei got stuck and fell over a pole.

Particularly bitter: Fuchs and his horse had shown a real masterpiece up to that point. After the sixth obstacle, Fuchs falls out of the stirrup with his left foot. He rode on without a stirrup until the end - and was ultimately unable to reward himself for his fantastic performance.

The anger is huge, the frustration has to come out. "I should have gone on, I'm an ar***hole!", Fuchs grumbles after his performance. The swearing fit can be heard live on TV. In the end, he only manages 10th place. A few minutes later, his pulse is a little lower again. In the SRF interview, Fuchs says: "Of course I'm very disappointed. Leone Jei was fantastic, he jumped incredibly."

His horse jumped so well that it tore out of the saddle during a combination and he lost his stirrup as a result, explained the Swiss rider. "After that it became brutally difficult. I didn't have enough thrust on the last jump, so it wasn't quite enough. But it was my fault."

Shed a few tears, then helped silver hero Guerdat

Even the accolade from head of the team Peter van der Waaij cannot comfort Fuchs. "I would have preferred not to have been knighted, but to have been able to ride with two stirrups - like everyone else," said the disappointed Fuchs.

Only Steve Guerdat's medal win can put a smile on his face on this day. Fuchs: "Luckily there was a 20-minute break between the round and the jump-off. So I was able to get to the stables quickly to wipe away a few tears and then help Steve. I tried to give him some more advice. Unfortunately, he didn't make it all the way to the front, but I think he can be very happy with silver."

