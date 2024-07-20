  1. Residential Customers
Lightning victory in the final round Armon Orlik makes short work of Räbmatter and wins on the Weissenstein

SDA

20.7.2024 - 17:44

Armon Orlik is celebrated on the Weissenstein.
Armon Orlik is celebrated on the Weissenstein.
Keystone

Armon Orlik from north-eastern Switzerland wins the fourth mountain festival of the season on the Weissenstein above Solothurn.

20.7.2024 - 17:44

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Armon Orlik wins the Schwinget on the Weissenstein. The man from Graubünden kills Patrick Räbmatter in the final round after 15 seconds.
  • Wrestling king Joel Wicki misses out on the final round. He loses in the first round against Orlik and in the fourth round against Lars Voggensperger.
Show more

One wrestler from north-western Switzerland as the host at least made it into the final round. Patrick Räbmatter from Schwingklub Zofingen led the field by half a point after five rounds. However, Räbmatter was thwarted in the final round: the man from Aargau put all his eggs in one basket, attacked Armon Orlik with a Schlungg, but was then put on his back himself.

Orlik deserved to win the event despite losing two rounds. He had to compete against four Swiss wrestlers, including wrestling king Joel Wicki in the first round. Orlik's team-mate from north-eastern Switzerland, Damian Ott, could have won the festival ex-aequo, but the St. Gallen native was unable to beat Michael Gwerder with more than one down.

König Wicki missed his chances with two defeats in the first round against Armon Orlik and in the fourth round against Lars Voggensperger.

Central and north-eastern Swiss wrestlers competed against north-western Swiss wrestlers on the Weissenstein.

SDA

