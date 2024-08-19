Kisses the trophy: Aryna Sabalenka Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka wins the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. The Belarusian defeated the American Jessica Pegula 6:3, 7:5.

SDA

The final winning shot was easier for Aryna Sabalenka this time after she had needed ten match points in the semi-finals to break the resistance of world number 1 Iga Swiatek from Poland. She succeeded on her first attempt against the American.

The Belarusian, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, has found her killer instinct again with her sights set on the US Open. After Melbourne, Aryna Sabalenka had also reached the finals in Madrid and Rome, but lost there. With her victory in the US state of Ohio, she was able to polish up her record a little. She has lost six of her last nine finals. Her palmarès is now adorned with 15 titles on the tour.

The former number one will now appear at number two in the world rankings. Jessica Pegula remains in sixth place.

SDA