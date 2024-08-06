Luna Bulmahn will not be competing in Paris. IMAGO/Beautiful Sports

The discord surrounding the mixed German 4x400 meter relay team has consequences for one runner. The German athletics boss explains the decision.

400-meter runner Luna Bulmahn will not be competing at the Olympic Games in Paris after the discord surrounding the German mixed relay team. This was announced by the German Athletics Association (DLV) on Sunday. "Luna Bulmahn will not be competing in the relay in Paris," it said in an official statement.

The 24-year-old would have liked to run in the mixed relay together with her boyfriend Jean Paul Bredau. However, the federation nominated Eileen Demes and Alica Schmidt. Bulmahn then complained on Instagram and wrote: "Yes, I am the second-fastest 400 meter athlete on paper. No, I wasn't nominated for the mixed relay."

Her boyfriend Bredau also complained about the line-up on TV and to reporters after the weak Olympic preliminary race. Because Bredau apologized for his statements, the federation decided to allow him to compete in the 400-metre individual preliminaries anyway.

After the preliminary race, he confirmed his apology and answered the question as to whether he regretted his statements. He did not want to comment further. "I put my cell phone away so that I can fully focus on the sport."

Athletics boss explains decision

Bredau did not say whether Bulmahn would still be traveling to Paris. DLV sports director Jörg Bügner said on ARD beforehand: "He will be given a second chance and then we will see whether he makes use of it."

According to the German federation, the decision on the line-up in the coaching team was unanimous. The decision was explained to the athletes.

DLV Sports Director Jörg Bügner emphasized in the press release that relays are a team sport. "The athletes and coaches form this team. Success depends on good teamwork and mutual trust between everyone," said Bügner.

According to Bügner, Sven Buggel, the home coach of Bredau, Bulmahn and Schmidt, also played a key role in the formation of the relay team: "We have a lot of parameters that lead to a decision on how to form a relay team. Everyone agreed that we would start the race with exactly this line-up."

