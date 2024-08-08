  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The oldest will soon be 40 years old These are the world records that track and field stars are chasing

Linus Hämmerli

8.8.2024

Jakob Ingebrigtsen comes away empty-handed in the 1500 meters - the world record in this discipline was set 26 years ago.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen comes away empty-handed in the 1500 meters - the world record in this discipline was set 26 years ago.
IMAGO/Bildbyran

World records are broken time and again in athletics. This has happened twice so far in Paris 2024. But there are also records that don't seem to be broken.

8.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Armand Duplantis (high jump, 6.25 meters) and the 4x400-meter mixed relay team from the USA (3:07.41 minutes) set a new world record at this year's Olympic Games.
  • However, a number of records have not been broken for years.
  • blue Sport provides an overview of the athletics world records set before the year 2000.
Show more

Records are there to be broken. This has already happened in athletics at the Olympic Games. Sweden's pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is once again on a completely different level to all his competitors. He clears 6.25 meters and breaks his own world record.

Financial trick. That's why Duplantis only ever breaks the world record by one centimeter

Financial trickThat's why Duplantis only ever breaks the world record by one centimeter

In the 4x400 meter mixed relay, the USA team of Bryce Deadman, Shamier Little, Vernon Norwood and Kaylyn Brown run a time of 3:07.41 minutes in the preliminary heat - a new world record. The old best time was 3:08.08 minutes, which stood for just under a year.

There are also records that have stood for almost 40 years. For example, the women's record over 400 meters has been waiting to be broken since 6 October 1985. Back then, Marita Koch ran a world record of 47.60 seconds for the GDR in Australia. For comparison: Marileidy Paulino ran to gold at the 2023 World Championships in 48.76 seconds.

These world records were set before 2000

Women

100 meters: 16 July 1988 - 10.49 seconds - Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA)

200 meters: November 29, 1988 - 21.34 seconds - Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA)

400 meters: October 6, 1985 - 47.60 seconds - Martina Koch (GDR)

800 meters: October 6, 1985 - 1:53.28 minutes - Jarmila Kratochvilova (Czechoslovakia)

3,000 meters: 13 September 1993 - 8:06.11 minutes - Junxia Wang (People's Republic of China)

High jump: August 30, 1987 - 2.09 meters - Stefika Kostadinova (Bulgaria)

Long jump: June 11, 1988 - 7.52 meters - Galina Chistyakova (Soviet Union)

Shot put: June 7, 1987 - 22.63 meters - Natalya Lisovskaya (Soviet Union)

Discus throw: July 9, 1988 - 76.80 meters - Gabriele Reinsch (GDR)

Heptathlon: September 24, 1988 - 7,291 points - Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA)

4 x 400-meter relay: October 1, 1988 - 3:15.7 minutes - Soviet Union

men

1500 meters: July 14, 1998 - 3:26.00 minutes - Hicham El Guerrouj (Morocco)

3000 meters: September 1, 1996 - 7:20.67 minutes - Daniel Komen (Kenya)

High jump: July 27, 1993 - 2.45 meters - Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

Long jump: August 30, 1991 - 8.95 meters - Mike Powell (USA)

Triple jump: August 7, 1995 - 18.29 meters - Jonathan Edwards (Great Britain)

Hammer throw: August 30, 1986 - 86.74 meters - Yuriy Sedykh (Soviet Union)

Javelin throw: May 25, 1996 - 98.48 meters - Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic)

4 x 400-meter relay: August 22, 1993 - 2:54.29 minutes - Germany

More on the topic

Olympic news

Pole vault star is particularly happy. OnlyFans model Newman takes bronze and dances for the camera

Pole vault star is particularly happyOnlyFans model Newman takes bronze and dances for the camera

Olympic ticker. Swiss women's relay team in the final ++ German heptathlete injured on the run-in

Olympic tickerSwiss women's relay team in the final ++ German heptathlete injured on the run-in

Serious fall in the steeplechase final. Shocking moment - Girma comes to a halt shortly before the finish line

Serious fall in the steeplechase finalShocking moment - Girma comes to a halt shortly before the finish line

Buying cocaine at the Olympics. Australian field hockey player has to spend the night in prison

Buying cocaine at the OlympicsAustralian field hockey player has to spend the night in prison

1499 euros instead of 14 euros. Cab driver rips off Olympic officials

1499 euros instead of 14 eurosCab driver rips off Olympic officials

She wanted a medal. For Moser, the best Olympic result for a Swiss track and field athlete is little consolation

She wanted a medalFor Moser, the best Olympic result for a Swiss track and field athlete is little consolation