World records are broken time and again in athletics. This has happened twice so far in Paris 2024. But there are also records that don't seem to be broken.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Armand Duplantis (high jump, 6.25 meters) and the 4x400-meter mixed relay team from the USA (3:07.41 minutes) set a new world record at this year's Olympic Games.

However, a number of records have not been broken for years.

Records are there to be broken. This has already happened in athletics at the Olympic Games. Sweden's pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is once again on a completely different level to all his competitors. He clears 6.25 meters and breaks his own world record.

In the 4x400 meter mixed relay, the USA team of Bryce Deadman, Shamier Little, Vernon Norwood and Kaylyn Brown run a time of 3:07.41 minutes in the preliminary heat - a new world record. The old best time was 3:08.08 minutes, which stood for just under a year.

There are also records that have stood for almost 40 years. For example, the women's record over 400 meters has been waiting to be broken since 6 October 1985. Back then, Marita Koch ran a world record of 47.60 seconds for the GDR in Australia. For comparison: Marileidy Paulino ran to gold at the 2023 World Championships in 48.76 seconds.

These world records were set before 2000

Women

100 meters: 16 July 1988 - 10.49 seconds - Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA)

200 meters: November 29, 1988 - 21.34 seconds - Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA)

400 meters: October 6, 1985 - 47.60 seconds - Martina Koch (GDR)

800 meters: October 6, 1985 - 1:53.28 minutes - Jarmila Kratochvilova (Czechoslovakia)

3,000 meters: 13 September 1993 - 8:06.11 minutes - Junxia Wang (People's Republic of China)

High jump: August 30, 1987 - 2.09 meters - Stefika Kostadinova (Bulgaria)

Long jump: June 11, 1988 - 7.52 meters - Galina Chistyakova (Soviet Union)

Shot put: June 7, 1987 - 22.63 meters - Natalya Lisovskaya (Soviet Union)

Discus throw: July 9, 1988 - 76.80 meters - Gabriele Reinsch (GDR)

Heptathlon: September 24, 1988 - 7,291 points - Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA)

4 x 400-meter relay: October 1, 1988 - 3:15.7 minutes - Soviet Union

men

1500 meters: July 14, 1998 - 3:26.00 minutes - Hicham El Guerrouj (Morocco)

3000 meters: September 1, 1996 - 7:20.67 minutes - Daniel Komen (Kenya)

High jump: July 27, 1993 - 2.45 meters - Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

Long jump: August 30, 1991 - 8.95 meters - Mike Powell (USA)

Triple jump: August 7, 1995 - 18.29 meters - Jonathan Edwards (Great Britain)

Hammer throw: August 30, 1986 - 86.74 meters - Yuriy Sedykh (Soviet Union)

Javelin throw: May 25, 1996 - 98.48 meters - Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic)

4 x 400-meter relay: August 22, 1993 - 2:54.29 minutes - Germany

