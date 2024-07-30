Shooter Audrey Gogniat, the only Swiss medal winner to date in Paris, is celebrated in the Swiss House and overwhelmed by emotion.

SDA

Shortly after Audrey Gogniat, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis enters the small stage in the Swiss House, congratulates the 21-year-old and asks her three questions. He then reads out a letter from the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd. When asked about this, the bronze medal winner in the 10 m air rifle said: "This means a lot to me. I am simply Audrey Gogniat, I come from Le Noirmont, a small village in the canton of Jura. I never thought I would receive congratulations from a Federal Councillor."

The steady hand of sewing

When she thanks her family, friends and those who have supported her afterwards, she can't hold back the tears. When asked how much she cried after her coup, she replied: "Too much. I still need some time to process all the emotions that I can't describe," admits Gogniat. She doesn't mind that many people now want something from her and that she has to give numerous interviews. "I like that, it gives me pleasure." However, she hasn't yet had time to reply to all the messages.

Winning bronze is "a bit of a surprise for her, but I worked a lot for it. It wasn't easy every day." She has not yet thought about where she will place the medal. She is also asked about her hobbies, painting and sewing. Sometimes she paints something for shooting, something that symbolizes what she needs to work on. She takes a small drawing of herself to every competition. Perhaps she has a steady hand from sewing.

Now back to Chateauroux as a fan

Although the Olympic Games are over for Gogniat, she will return to Chateauroux, the place where the shooting competitions take place, after the ceremony. Her father, who is also a shooter, has rented an apartment there. Then she will watch the competitions as a fan. Her roommate Nina Christen, who has given her many tips, will be competing in the three-position qualification on Thursday as the Olympic champion from Tokyo.

Chateauroux is 273 km from Paris. Doesn't Gogniat think it's a shame that she wasn't accommodated in the Olympic Village in Paris? "No. It was good that we were in our bubble." After the interviews, there was a celebration in a personal setting. Either way, she remains the simple girl from the canton of Jura.

Audrey Gogniat overwhelmed by emotion at medal ceremony - Gallery Audrey Gogniat celebrates Image: Keystone Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis speaks to Audrey Gogniat at the medal ceremony Image: Keystone The first Swiss medal winner of the Paris 2024 Games is in demand to sign autographs Image: Keystone Audrey Gogniat poses with the bronze medal Image: Keystone On Monday, the shooter from the Jura became the Olympic bronze medalist in the 10 m air rifle Image: Keystone Audrey Gogniat overwhelmed by emotion at medal ceremony - Gallery Audrey Gogniat celebrates Image: Keystone Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis speaks to Audrey Gogniat at the medal ceremony Image: Keystone The first Swiss medal winner of the Paris 2024 Games is in demand to sign autographs Image: Keystone Audrey Gogniat poses with the bronze medal Image: Keystone On Monday, the shooter from the Jura became the Olympic bronze medalist in the 10 m air rifle Image: Keystone

SDA