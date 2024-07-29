  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Strong nerves to bronze Audrey Gogniat wins the first Swiss medal in Paris

SDA

29.7.2024 - 10:07

Audrey Gogniat from the canton of Jura produced an outstanding performance in the final and secured the bronze medal.
Audrey Gogniat from the canton of Jura produced an outstanding performance in the final and secured the bronze medal.
Keystone

As in Rio and Tokyo, a female shooter also won the first Swiss medal in Paris. Audrey Gogniat wins bronze in the 10 m air rifle event.

SDA

29.7.2024 - 10:07

For the third time in a row, it is the female shooters who win the first medal for Switzerland at the Olympic Games. It was Heidi Diethelm-Gerber in Rio in 2016, Nina Christen in Tokyo in 2021 and now Audrey Gogniat who won the first medal for Switzerland in Paris.

Only showed her nerves once

Gogniat had already proven her ability with her 3rd place in the qualification the day before. The 21-year-old from Jura also showed (almost) no nerves in the decision on Monday and was on course for a medal right from the start.

Olympic ticker. Schurter and Flückiger get off to a good start ++ Swiss riders miss out on a medal

Olympic tickerSchurter and Flückiger get off to a good start ++ Swiss riders miss out on a medal

It was not until the 79th shot (counting the 60 shots from the qualification) that Gogniat missed a score above 10 for the first time. As the US American Sagen Maddalena shot 10.4 at the same time, she came within 0.5 points of third-placed Gogniat.

But the Swiss shooter countered with a 10.7 (with a maximum of 10.9 points possible per shot) and finally secured the precious metal, as Maddalena was subsequently eliminated. In the end, Gogniat achieved a total score of 230.3 points thanks to her impressive consistency.

SDA

More about the Olympics

Shooting. The chick in the team flies under the radar for a long time

ShootingThe chick in the team flies under the radar for a long time

Beach volleyball. Hüberli/Brunner get off to a perfect start in the Olympic tournament

Beach volleyballHüberli/Brunner get off to a perfect start in the Olympic tournament

"Extremely disappointed"Gold contender Nils Stump experiences the brutality of judo

Scandals and scandals at the Olympics. Religious allusions, sexist comments and a strip club rip-off

Scandals and scandals at the OlympicsReligious allusions, sexist comments and a strip club rip-off

Horse riding. Swiss eventers remain without a medal

Horse ridingSwiss eventers remain without a medal