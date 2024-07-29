As in Rio and Tokyo, a female shooter also won the first Swiss medal in Paris. Audrey Gogniat wins bronze in the 10 m air rifle event.
For the third time in a row, it is the female shooters who win the first medal for Switzerland at the Olympic Games. It was Heidi Diethelm-Gerber in Rio in 2016, Nina Christen in Tokyo in 2021 and now Audrey Gogniat who won the first medal for Switzerland in Paris.
Only showed her nerves once
Gogniat had already proven her ability with her 3rd place in the qualification the day before. The 21-year-old from Jura also showed (almost) no nerves in the decision on Monday and was on course for a medal right from the start.
It was not until the 79th shot (counting the 60 shots from the qualification) that Gogniat missed a score above 10 for the first time. As the US American Sagen Maddalena shot 10.4 at the same time, she came within 0.5 points of third-placed Gogniat.
But the Swiss shooter countered with a 10.7 (with a maximum of 10.9 points possible per shot) and finally secured the precious metal, as Maddalena was subsequently eliminated. In the end, Gogniat achieved a total score of 230.3 points thanks to her impressive consistency.
SDA