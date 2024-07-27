  1. Residential Customers
Olympic Games Aurelia-Maxima Janzen rows confidently into the quarter-finals

SDA

27.7.2024 - 10:45

Aurelia-Maxima Janzen confidently qualifies for the quarter-finals in the skiff at the Olympic Games.
Keystone

Aurelia-Maxima Janzen launches the Olympic Games from the perspective of the Swiss rowers. The 20-year-old from Bern finished 2nd in the skiff in the preliminary heat.

27.7.2024 - 10:45

Janzen thus qualified confidently for the quarter-finals on Tuesday. The 2023 European Championship silver medalist was only beaten by Karolien Florijn from the Netherlands. However, she was the only one who could reasonably keep up with the 2022 world champion. In the end, she lost just over four seconds to the winner. Third place and thus also direct qualification for the quarter-finals was secured by Nina Kostanjsek from Slovenia.

SDA

