Tom Craig after his release on Wednesday.

The Australian field hockey players have already been eliminated from the Olympics. Now one person from the team is making headlines - and has asked for forgiveness for "a terrible mistake".

Jan Arnet

Australian national field hockey player Tom Craig is free again after his arrest for buying cocaine in Paris. Craig apologized on the sidelines of the Olympic Games for "a terrible mistake" and expressed his remorse. The 28-year-old spent the night from Tuesday to Wednesday in custody. He was released by the police with a warning and escaped a fine or other official consequences.

"Firstly, I would like to apologize for what has happened in the last 24 hours," said Craig, who has played for his country for ten years and won Olympic silver with the Australians in Tokyo in 2021: "I take full responsibility for my actions. They in no way reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, the sport and the Australian Olympic team."

Police officers surprised Craig during a suspected handover

The public prosecutor's office had previously announced that an individual from Australia's field hockey team was accused of buying cocaine. The suspected dealer was also arrested. The Australian National Olympic Committee confirmed to the Australian news agency AAP that a team member was in custody, but no name was given at the time. No charges have been laid.

According to the public prosecutor's office, police officers surprised two people during the suspected handover of cocaine in the ninth arrondissement, near Montmartre, on Wednesday night.

The Australian men's and women's field hockey teams have already been eliminated from the Olympic Games.

