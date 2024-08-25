This year or next: Belinda Bencic is working on her comeback. (archive picture) Imago

Belinda Bencic is taking a mommy break. In an interview, the player from Eastern Switzerland spoke about her comeback and her family plans.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belinda Bencic became mom to daughter Stella at the end of April.

"It would be nice to have two or three children," says Bencic to the NZZ.

Bencic is currently planning her comeback. She hopes to be back in action at the Fed Cup in November. But there is no point in pushing too hard. Show more

Tennis player Belinda Bencic can no longer imagine what she and her partner did with their time before the birth of their first child. Many things are more stressful now, but having daughter Bella by her side is a huge enrichment.

Bella was born on April 23. A lot has changed for Bencic since then. "Certainly a lot of things are more stressful. But overall, I consider having Bella by our side to be a huge enrichment," Bencic told theNZZ.

Family planning is not yet complete. "I would certainly like more children, certainly one more, two at the most. It would be nice to have two or three children." However, she is taking her time to have more children until her career is complete.

Physically recovered - comeback in November?

The mommy break is obviously doing Bencic good physically. "For me, this break was also a kind of reset for my body. Now I'm motivated to continue working with my new body." Although pregnancy is quite a strain on the body, minor aches and pains have been able to recover.

Bencic is currently planning her comeback. She hopes it will be enough for this season. She would like to be ready for the Fed Cup final in November. But there's no point in pushing too hard. "And to be honest: I want to enjoy my time with Bella now."