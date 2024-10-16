A good 13 months after her last singles match, Belinda Bencic, pictured here alongside her mother at the Sports Awards Gala in December 2023, will make her comeback after maternity leave at a Challenger tournament in Hamburg at the end of October. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic will not be making her comeback at the Fedcup in Biel in November, but at an ITF 75 tournament in Hamburg the week after next.

SDA

Six months after the birth of her daughter Bella, Belinda Bencic wants to play in Hamburg. The Hamburg Tennis Association announced that the Olympic champion from Tokyo is registered for the ITF 75 tournament from October 27 to November 3. Bencic received a wild card for the tournament.

"I want to test myself competitively to see what we need to work on to start the next season in top shape," said Bencic, who wants to bring her daughter with her to Hamburg: "We also want to see how everyday life at the tournament can be managed logistically with Bella."

The former world number 4 has won seven tournaments on the WTA Tour so far, with her Olympic victory in Tokyo as the highlight. She played her last singles match before her maternity leave in San Diego in mid-September 2023 against Alexandra Sasnovich (3:6, 6:3, 2:6). Last month, the Swiss Tennis Association and Bencic announced that the 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland would be playing against Serbia at the Billie Jean King Cup in Biel.

