Belinda Bencic could play competitively again in Biel Keystone

Following the birth of her child, Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic would like to make her comeback at the Billie Jean King Cup in Biel in November.

SDA

Belinda Bencic's comeback is slowly taking shape. In a tweet, the Swiss Tennis Association welcomes the 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland back to the Billie Jean King Cup team. The former world No. 4, who became the mother of a daughter in April, has been training again for an hour in the morning on the court and in the afternoon for fitness.

On Sunday, Bencic gave an insight into her time horizon for the first time on SRF's "Sportpanorama". "I want to play in the Billie Jean King Cup in November," explained the 2022 World Team Champion. Whether that will work out in terms of time remains to be seen. If it's not enough to be on court, Bencic will support her teammates in Biel on November 15 and 16 - and in the days before. Switzerland will then play Serbia at home in the World Group play-off.

In any case, Bencic has her sights set on the Australian Open next January. However, she wants to gain experience this year of what it is like to travel with her family, she explained in the TV interview.

Bencic made her last competitive appearance almost exactly a year ago in San Diego.

SDA