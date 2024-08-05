Simone Biles is visibly disappointed after her performance. Keystone

Simone Biles and the balance beam still don't go together at the Olympic Games. The American falls off the apparatus in the final and only finishes fifth.

Biles scored just 13.100 points and had to wait a long time for the judges' decision after her routine. Previously in Paris, the 27-year-old had won gold with the US team, in the all-around and on vault. Biles may not have to wait long for her eighth Olympic victory. The Texan is the big favorite in the floor final on Monday afternoon.

Gold on the balance beam was surprisingly won by Alice D'Amato, who can hardly believe her luck. The 21-year-old Italian triumphed with 14.366 points ahead of China's Zhou Yaqin (14.100). Although Yaqin performed the most difficult routine of the eight finalists, she, like Biles, had to leave the apparatus.

Zou Jingyuan once again took the gold medal in the men's parallel bars. The Chinese gymnast had already triumphed on this apparatus three years ago in Tokyo.

